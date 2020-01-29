Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly among the few powerful couples in the cricket and film fraternity. Ever since the two got married on December 11, 2017, there has always been talks about their total net worth. And finally the combined net worth of Virat and Anushka has been revealed including the source of their income.

There's no doubt that Virat and Anushka are among the richest celebrities in India. While Virat had topped 2019's Forbes Celebrities 100 list, Anushka was ranked 21st in the list. According to a report in GQ, Virat Kohli's total net worth is around Rs 900 crore. He earned Rs 252.72 crores last year.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma earned Rs Rs 28.67 crore last year and has a net worth of Rs 350 crore approximately. So going by the numbers, the combined net worth of Virushka stands at over Rs 1,200 crore.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's source of income

Virat mainly earns from endorsements and his contribution in cricket. He draws an annual salary of Rs 7 crore from BCCI. He is also the highest paid player in IPL wherein his retaining price for Royal Challengers Bangalore was around Rs 17 crore.

He majorly draws income from his association with brands like Myntra, Uber, Audi, MRF, Manyavar and Tissot. The revenue for One8 has crossed Rs 100 crore mark. In addition, Kohli also owns two restaurants which adds up to his massive earnings.

According to reports, Anushka earns around Rs 12-15 crore per film and has also been associated with brands like Manyavar, Myntra, Rajnigandha, Lavie, Cox N Kings, Nivea, Pantene, Google Pixel, Elle 18 and Standard Chartered Bank. She also owns a fashion label called Nush which she launched in Mumbai in 2017.

Moreover, Virat and Anushka also own expensive real estate properties which will surely leave you jaw-dropped. Their lavish home in Worli, Mumbai costs around Rs 34 crore. Together they also own Rs 80 crore property in Gurgaon.