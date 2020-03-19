Ex-flames Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma may have gone separate ways but the two continue to share a warm bond of friendship. However, once Ranveer's remark on the actress had earned him a lot of criticism.

It happened in the controversial chat show Koffee With Karan when Ranveer and Anushka were invited to grace an episode. During one of their conversations with host Karan Johar, the Padmaavat actor joked to Anushka that he was there to pinch her, and an apparently confused Anushka hit the actor in a friendly manner, and told him not to talk to her like that.

His remark didn't go down well with Anushka's fans. In fact, the '83 star had also left fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan upset with his remark on her on the same episode.

Describing his feelings when he once saw Kareena swim in a club, Ranveer had said he was stumped by her beauty and was a "kid". "I went from child to boy", he had said. To this, KJo (with a smile on his face) had added that Kareena could be offended by his remark as she was like his sister.

Both of Ranveer's remarks seemed highly 'inappropriate' to many who slammed the actor on social media. Not just him, some had even bashed Karan for laughing at the actor's remarks.

Ranveer's personal and professional life:

The hunk, who is happily married to Deepika Padukone, is gearing up for his next '83, which narrates the journey of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev on how he made India proud by lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time in 1983. Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will essay the role of his wife. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is scheduled to release in April.

Ranveer, will also be seen playing a crucial part in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, the release date of which has been postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Anushka's personal and professional life:

Anushka, who married Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli in December 2017, hasn't taken up any project since the debacle of Zero. She, however, is busy with her clothing brand NUSH.