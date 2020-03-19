Coronavirus outbreak has taken a big toll on the world. Almost all the countries have been affected by this deadly virus. Stock markets, schools, colleges, offices and even film fraternity have come to a halt because of this. Cinema halls have been closed and the stars have quarantined themselves. Celebrities have been making most of the time while being on house arrest. Though due to Coronavirus, the movie business has faced downfall, the stars have found a silver lining in this severe situation. While Kareena Kapoor Khan has been indulging herself into sweet temptation and Arjun Kapoor has been sharing goofy selfies, stars like Deepika Padukone have been spotted spending her time on self-care.

Padukone has taken the whole industry by storm through her powerful performances and is on a spree of signing big banner projects. Although been on a house arrest has been fruitful for her as she is focussing on self-care right now. The actress who has delivered box office hits like, Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Chennai Express, Padmavat and now Chappak is not someone who have been seen sharing her beauty secrets on her social media platform. But amidst the COVID-19 massacre, the star has been spending her valuable time at home, organising the wardrobe and taking care of her skin.

Chapaak star has shared two pictures today under the title of 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!'. Captioning first picture as Season 1:Episode 1, she shared a snap of her dresses lying around, symmetrically on her bed. In her next picture, she could be seen in a no-makeup look, donning a night suit. She had a face massager in her hand while she captioned the image, "Season 1:Episode 2. Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare."

Deepika Padukone even shared a video through her Instagram story where she can be seen washing and sanitising her hands. The actress who was last seen in Chapaak will be soon sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh as his wife in Kabir Khan's 83.