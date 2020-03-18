Whenever we talk about Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone is one of the names that surely pop into our minds. The actress has taken the whole industry by storm through her powerful performances. Bollywood's Shaanti Priya has delivered back to back hits such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Chennai Express, Padmavat and now Chappak. Deepika, who started her career as a model, stepped into Bollywood through Farah Khan's Om Shaanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Although her first movie was a mega-hit, Deepika was not able to maintain the streak in her movies after that. Her movies such as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se, Lafangey Parindey, Karthik Calling Karthik amongst many others were declared a flop at the box office.

Deepika and Siddharth Mallya were soaked in love

Though her movies were going down the drain, her love-life was stirring up. After a controversial breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, devastated Deepika started dating a mysterious guy. This mystery man in Deepika's life was none other than Siddharth Mallya, son of Indian Businessman Vijay Mallya. Siddharth Mallya and Deepika started dating soon after Deepika's alleged relationship with Yuvraj Singh came to an end. Both Siddharth and Deepika were spotted together at various events. Deepika was also seen sporting Royal Challengers Bangalore, with her beau Siddharth. Royal Challengers Bangalore was owned by Vijay Mallya at that time. All was good under the hood and the couple soon became the hot topic of tinselville.

When Mallya chose Sonam over Deepika

Deepika and Siddarth had a low key affair until they were seen lip-locking halfway through an IPL match which made fans go crazy. Although Siddharth was dating Deepika in 2011, when he was asked at an award show about the actress who's dressing sense is applaudable he praised Sonam Kapoor. Sharing his opinion on the most stylish actress category he said, 'Most stylish actress! I think Sonam dresses pretty well, but they all doll up pretty well, but Sonam looks pretty good.' Further, when he talked about his alleged girlfriend Deepika, he added that "She has not got a bad sense of style either." We wonder how Deepika would have reacted on the same.

This relationship came to a mysterious end and the Bollywood hottie's career came back on track with her movie Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. When Deepika Padukone shared the invitation card on her social media handles for her wedding with Ranveer Singh in 2018, ex-beau Siddharth Mallya reacted with a kiss emoji on the same.

She's now happily married to B-town hunk Ranveer Singh and they both would be seen together soon in Kabir Khan's 83.