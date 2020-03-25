Coronavirus pandemic is spreading like a wildfire and each day new cases are being registered. Bollywood is making sure that they post videos related to the same on their social media. India has been fighting hard to curb the spread of the disease.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that from the midnight of 24th March, India will be under total lockdown for 21 days.

The Prime Minister said that the next 21 days, that is till April 14 is crucial to beat the disease before it spreads in an uncontrollable measure. After his speech, Bollywood celebrities have tweeted in support of the total lockdown and have pledged to strictly maintain isolation. They have also urged their fans to follow the lockdown.

Anupam Kher was among the first to respond to PM's speech and shared a folded hands emoji on Twitter.



Other actors who come out in support are:

Rangoli Chandel, Shahid Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and many more.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Anupam Kher

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid too supported the 2 days lockdown and urged the people to stay calm and indoors. A few days back the actor had broken the law and went to the gym in the VIP section, after which BMC has to seal his gym. Despite breaking the law he is now standing with the current scenario of India.

Rangoli Chandel

Stop panic buying people ? https://t.co/qIJqkcJ8sb — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 24, 2020

All the dumb so called millennials who says we don’t care what happens to the nation or the politics of it are now locked down in their houses must be wondering why can’t they go out what do they have to do with Corona ? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 24, 2020

Wow!! What a speech, totally agree with 3 weeks curfew, high time we take strong actions against the pandemic which is growing like wild fire every day, well done Prime Minister ???? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 24, 2020

We are so fortunate to have a strong leader like @narendramodi ji, I am pretty sure these 3 weeks will prove to be most crucial in our fight against Corona and will be remembered as a path breaking action when we will look back at this phase ... Jai Hind ? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 24, 2020

Taapsee Pannu

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! ??

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia urged fans to stay indoors and wrote on Twitter, "Our Prime Minster @narendramodi ji has announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown. A great step to fight corona. Nothing is more important than our lives. My family and I are staying at home, requesting you to do the same. #StayAtHomeSaveLives."

Our Prime Minster @narendramodi ji has announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown. A great step to fight corona. Nothing is more important than our lives. My family and I are staying at home, requesting you to do the same ?? #StayAtHomeSaveLives — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 24, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on his Twitter and wrote,"

" Social Distancing " .. The ingenuity of the Indian .. disciplined, careful, and filled with the observance of its duty .. remain safe, follow instructions ..

As some of the panic buyers went out to buy groceries in large numbers.

T 3481 -" Social Distancing " .. The ingenuity of the Indian .. disciplined, careful, and filled with the observance of its duty .. remain safe , follow instructions ..??????????

??????

JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/f8IFYcIClp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha

While Sonakshi Sinha's tweet in Dabaang style read, national lockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window.

#NationalLockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window ?) #StayHomeStaySafe #ChupChaapGharPeBaitho pic.twitter.com/GDmqBYjTOt — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 24, 2020

Please stay at home it’s the only way. This lockdown is for all of us and our safety. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/7H3VcC0Zee — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

Neha Dhupia

21 days VS a lifetime ... #StayAtHome — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 24, 2020

Several other Bollywood celebrities also supported the 21-day lockdown as a necessary measure amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.