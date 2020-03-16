Staying at home at a time of the Coronavirus outbreak is not everybody's cup of tea. For celebrities who are always on the move, it may be a different kind of life or a much-needed time out.

Actresses and actors in Bollywood are asserting the importance of social distancing and staying at home by setting an example. Going on to social media to give fans insight into what it's like, and in a way telling them they're not alone, even if they're at home.

Bollywood celebrities make the most of staying home during the Coronavirus lockdown

Maharashtra has recorded one of the highest numbers of positive Coronavirus cases in the country. This has led to the government imposing some drastic measures to contain the virus. As an extension, this is also affecting Bollywood whose home in Mumbai.

Celebrities though are cooperating and encouraging fans to take the steps needed. Celebrities are sharing their experiences on social media, even they are having a tough time staying occupied. While some are staying in and setting a new routine, some are enjoying the wind-down. Few are getting around to some Spring cleaning and others are working out. There are also some, and perhaps they are the most relatable right now, are bored.

See if you can get a few ideas from B-Town's approach to the lockdown

In self-isolation, Shilpa Shetty gave us a few pointers on how to stay fit:

Twinkle Khanna adopted the classic approach to staying in bed with a good book:

Deepika Padukone got down to work and began her quest to spark some joy by cleaning out her wardrobe:

Katrina Kaif is spending some time with friends:

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an idea to stay fit:

Arjun Kapoor schooled on us priorities:

Sunny Leone ran out of ideas in keeping busy:

What would you do during the lockdown?