The Playstation 5 is coming out with a bang. Right out of the gate, the nextgen gaming console has revealed a game that is sure to drive fans wild. The sequel to the massive hit Spider-Man game for the playstaion 4 is getting a sequel, and the star of that game will reportedly be Miles Morales.

Reportedly, the first wave of games coming to the upcoming Playstation 5 console were revealed during a "Future of Gaming" online unveiling. The Spider-Man game for the Playstation 4 was a massive success. It was developed by Insomniac games and the sequel has been officially confirmed.

The sequel, however will focus on Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker. Miles Morales was also the star of the Oscar winning Sony Pictures movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Mile was introduced in the first game as someone who looked up to Spider-Man, and it is only fitting that he take up the mantle of Spider-Man in the sequel.

Apparently, one of two post-credits for the game confirmed Miles now maintains Spider-Man-esque abilities. Reportedly, the footage sees Miles taking on a new gang of villains armed with mech gear and some sort of energy-based weapons. But to combat that, he has his own set of tricks, including his comics-accurate invisibility and electric shock abilities. Marvels' Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch this holiday season alongside the Playstation 5 console. You can check out the trailer here: