Alright, so the Spider-man: Far From Home trailer just dropped and we have to say that besides ruining the obvious result of Avengers: Endgame it did raise a few questions too. From what we can see, Mysterio isn't alone. Like who are those villains that are controlling the elements.

So here is a breakdown of the trailer:

As the title suggests, Spider-man is heading far from home. Europe to be exact and there's another shocking thing revealed in the trailer. Aunt May knows Peter's secret and is supporting him. This is a huge change from the comics where Peter goes out of his way to keep his identity a secret from Aunt May, though it is hinted that she knew all along.

Tony Stark's bodyguard Hogan sure seems to be taken with Aunt May, he is seen hitting on Aunt May in the trailer. Is there a romance budding between the two?

Peter's mentor in this movie seems to be Nick Fury. Which raises the question. Where is Tony Stark?

The classic Spider-man theme is used in the trailer.

The new villains in the movie might be the Elementals. Reportedly the Elementals of Marvel Comics are mysterious entities that travelled from one universe into our own sometime before 3500 B.C. They are virtually immortal and their origins are hazy. One of the Elementals is Magnum, a being made of rock.

The Elementals:

According to ew:

Zephyr, the Elemental of air, seems to be making this London bridge fall down. The red colour hanging in the sky could mean she's teaming with another of her cohorts to really make a bang.

Hellfire, the Elemental of flame, is the leader of these villainous creatures in the comics. He appears in Far From Home as a gangly thing dripping of hot magma.

Speculation arose out of one of Holland's on-set videos, showing Peter getting blasted back with water while on a bridge in Venice, Italy. Some thought the jet stream came from Hydro-Man, a notable Spider-Man villain. But keeping with the Elementals, this would be Hydron.

Spider-man is getting a new stealth suit. The suit is reminiscent of the noir Spider-man.