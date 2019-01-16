A few hours back, makers of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' released the official trailer of the film and within a short period of time, it has racked up more than 11,919,600 views on YouTube. The trailer beautifully showcases Tom Holland as Peter Parker fighting against evil forces, and it also shows Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury. It has been also reported that Gwyneth Paltrow will make her appearance in this Spiderman: Homecoming sequel.

However, one crucial name seems missing in this trailer, and it is none other than the renowned Iron Man alias Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). Tony Stark is a crucial character in Spiderman movies, as he is Peter Parker's mentor, and he usually enters the scene when Spidey faces trouble.

It should be noted that the Spider-Man was decimated by Thanos in the movie 'Avengers: Infinity War', and his reentry indicates that Avengers might have brought him back from the dead. On the other hand, a recently released trailer of 'Avengers: End Game' showed Tony Stark aka Iron Man stranded in space waiting for a brutal death.

Even though the trailer of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' did not reveal anything about the fate of the Iron Man, the words from Tony's man-friday Happy Hogan hints at the fate he might have faced. In a small sequence, Happy Hogan was seen saying ''We are all alone'', and many Marvel fans claim that this statement is indicating Tony Stark's absence.

If Tony Stark has survived in 'Avengers: End Game', he would have been there to help Spider-Man during all chaos, but here he seems missing, and it might be hinting the untimely demise of Tony Stark.

However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always made sure that their films are loaded with unexpected twists, turns, and surprises. Sometimes, the Iron Man may grace the big screens on fire pulling Marvel fans to a state of ecstasy.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' directed by Jon Watts will hit the theatres on July 5. Check out the trailer here...