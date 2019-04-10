Giving those who aspire to immigrate to Canada a ray of hope, the country has decided to make the Global Talent Stream, a way to help immigrants work in the country, a permanent scheme.

The GTS scheme is open for almost everyone especially, those professionals working in the US in the science and math industries. Times of India reports that those who are hired in Canada through GTS will also find it easier to apply for permanent residency in the country under the Express Entry Route.

In addition to this, the GTS application, which will be sponsored by the employer will take only two weeks to be processed and approved.

There are two types of GTS. Category A is exclusively for those companies which are looking to recruit a highly specialised skill set and Category B is for companies who are looking for employees during a time where there is a short supply of workers in the country.

"Category A cases relate primarily to new or start-up business with a rapid upward growth pattern. There are a greater number of applications under Category B, as this relates to employers with intending applicants in occupations considered to be in short supply – many of them being IT related," David Crawford, a partner at Fragomen in Toronto, a global firm specialising in immigration laws told TOI.

When the immigrants enter the country through the GTS programme, they can stay in the country for a maximum of two years for their work. After that, they can choose to apply for permanent residency in the country.

"We are attracting some of the most highly skilled people of the world, through our global skills strategy," Ahmed Hussen, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), was quoted as saying by TOI.