Elon Musk is widely considered one of the greatest visionaries in the world of modern science, and he, with his companies like SpaceX and Neuralink is trying to advance humanity as a whole. And now, Elon Musk's Neuralink has successfully created a cyborg monkey that could play video games using its mind. Two very small computer chips have been implanted on both sides of the monkey's brain, and it allowed Pager, a nine-year-old Macaque to play a game of digital Ping Pong.

Planet of the apes in real life?

As Elon Musk's company has successfully made a monkey play a computer game, several people have started claiming that these kinds of technologies could make animals advanced in the future, and it could result in a scenario very similar to the one depicted in the Hollywood movie Planet of the Apes, where humans and intelligent apes clash to affirm their dominance on the planet.

However, Elon Musk has a different take on these technologies. According to Musk, this technology could be used to improve the lives of people with paralysis and could also improve human intelligence.

A new video released by Neuralink shows a monkey playing a video game using a joystick. After analyzing brain patterns of upward and downward movements, scientists later connected Pager to the game, and he starts playing it using his mind.

"To control his paddle on the right side of the screen, Pager simply thinks about moving his hand up or down. As you can see, Pager is amazingly good at mind Pong. He's focused and he's playing entirely of his own volition. It's not magic, the reason Neuralink works is because it's recording and decoding electrical signals from the brain," Neuralink says in the video.

Elon Musk could create real-life Jurassic Park

A few days back, Max Hodak, the co-founder of Neuralink had claimed that Musk is capable of bringing Jurassic Park to real life. On his Twitter page, Hodak revealed that these dinosaurs will look like their historical counterparts, but they will not be genetically identical.

"We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to. They wouldn't be genetically authentic dinosaurs. Maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species," said Hodak.