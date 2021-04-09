Max Hodak, the co-founder of Elon Musk's Neuralink has claimed that the South African billionaire has the advanced technology to build a real-life Jurassic Park. Hodak made these claims on his Twitter page and made it clear that Elon Musk could create a Jurassic Park if he wants to.

Bringing dinosaurs to real life

Hodak did not reveal how Neuralink could bring back dinosaurs to real life. The biomedical engineer revealed that these dinosaurs will look like their historical counterparts, but they will not be genetically identical.

"We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to. They wouldn't be genetically authentic dinosaurs. Maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species," said Hodak.

Hodak also added that the idea to bring back dinosaurs to real-life could increase biodiversity on planet earth. It is still unclear whether Elon Musk has any serious plans to bring dinosaurs to the present world.

Last summer, Elon Musk had unveiled a working prototype of a brain-implant device that Neurolink founders believe can cure everything from blindness to paralysis due to spinal cord injury. Musk is also busy with his Mars colonization program.

Jurassic Park and the unending chaos

It was in 1993 that Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg hit the screens all across the world. The film became a mammoth hit at the box office, and the success of this movie resulted in the creation of several sequels that include The Lost World, Jurassic Park 3, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Another movie from the Jurassic Park franchise, 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is expected to hit the screens in 2022.

In Jurassic Park, paleontologists created genetically modified dinosaurs, and these deadly creatures later turned violent and unleashed chaos. In the movie, long-extinct dinosaurs are cloned using paleo-DNA from either bones or the gut of mosquitoes in amber.