The title of the much awaited film in the Jurassic World series has finally been revealed. The film has been named Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie's director, Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter on Feb 26 to share a sneak peak with fans. The picture shared on Trevorrow's Twitter handle shows a clipboard with the film's name on it.

He captioned it, 'Day One #JurassicWorld'. This is Trevorrow's third time working with the Jurassic World series. He has previously co-written and directed the 2015 film, Jurassic World and co-written and executive produced Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018 again.

Trevorrow is now writing and directingJurassic World 3: Dominion. The film is also being executive produced by him and Steven Spielberg. The new dinosaur-human tale stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in leading roles and has created quite a stir among fans all over the world.

In a recent interview Chris Patt also compared Jurassic World 3 to Avengers: Endgame, stating, "It's going to feel very much like how 'Endgame' brought everything together for Marvel". In his interview, Patt had also revealed that the film had a schedule of over 100 days and would be shot all over the world, adding that the movie was "gonna be big".

This is not the first time that Trevorrow has shared glimpses of the film's making with his Twitter following. He had earlier shared the image of a baby triceratops puppet model, captioned, 'ready'.

Jurrasic World 3: Dominion is expected to release on June 11, 2021. This will be the third movie in the Jurassic World series and sixth movie in the franchise, Jurassic Park. The film will also star Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who have all been a part of the previous movies of the series.

So far, the five films in the franchise have earned $5 billion, and Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to further break the glass ceiling.