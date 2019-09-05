Google Pixel 4 is nearing its official launch, but there's no stopping the rumours as they continue to flow and generate consumer interest. While the continuous flow of information about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is building the necessary hype in favour of Google, not everything that comes out of the rumour mill casts a positive light.

When Google announced a Soli radar chip in its Pixel 4 to power the new Motion Sense feature, fans were eager to know more, better yet test it when the flagship launches. But it looks like the Motion Sense feature won't be available for everyone.

Google had already confirmed that Motion Sense will be available in "select Pixel countries," which is why the latest information from the Pixel 4's listing on Best Buy doesn't come as a surprise but it certainly brings disappointment for some. As per the listing, first spotted by XDA Developers, Google's Motion Sense won't be functional in Japan. But it will work in the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and most European countries.

Google is leaving some room to grow that list of countries supporting the gestures in Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It is not entirely clear if it will work in India as the US retailer did not mention any other Asian countries besides Taiwan and Singapore. We can expect a longer list at the official launch of Pixel 4 series.

Why is Soli radar chip and Motion Sense such a big deal?

Google has added a Soli radar chip on the top bezel of the Pixel 4, which recognises hand gestures to carry out certain functions. According to Google, users can skip songs, snooze alarms, or silence phone calls with a wave of the hand. But that's not the end of it. Google has promised that as the Motion Sense evolves, there's more coming your way.

The Soli chip also helps in face unlock by proactively turning on the sensors as the user reaches for the Pixel 4. The sophistication of the chip allows for a secure authentication mode, which can also be used for payments and app authentications. The Soli chip makes sure the authentication process is seamless and fast.

We are eager to test out this particular feature in Pixel 4. The official launch of the Pixel 4 series is expected to take place in October, so there's not much time left to end the mysteries.