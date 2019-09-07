Google is soon going to launch its 2019 flagships, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and the leaks and rumours about the new phones have fans excited. While Google has confirmed a few key details about the Pixel 4 ahead of release, new features about the devices continue to make the headlines.

One of the biggest highlights of Pixel 4 is naturally going to be the cameras and critics are eagerly waiting to see what's in store by the maker of the best camera smartphones in the industry. Combined with computational photography, Google achieved a great response from consumers and critics alike for its Pixel 3-series and the web giant has already confirmed that this year's Pixels will have improved hardware.

The latest leak comes from Weibo, showing hands-on photos of the Pixel 4 in line with what has been reported so far. In one particular photo, the Pixel 4 is shown zooming in to 8x magnification. There's no clarity on whether the Pixel 4 will support lossless zoom, but it will take help from optical zoom in the telephoto lens, rumoured to be 16MP, combined with Google's Super Res Zoom feature to produce sharp images even at high magnifications, XDA Developers reported.

The same leak shows the handset sporting 6GB RAM and a revised camera interface with all the modes located below the shutter button, camera toggle and gallery preview. This makes it easy to switch between photos, videos, portrait, and other modes.

The leaked details about the Pixel 4 and its camera barely scratch the surface. But a separate report from 9to5Google revealed that a reliable source confirmed a new Motion Mode to be introduced in the Pixel 4. The new feature will allow users to take high-quality action shots, which will be one of the main highlights of the camera.

In addition to that, Google appears to have improved Night Sight feature in Pixel 4. We've already seen what Pixel 3 can do in low-light with its night mode, improving what's already efficient is great news for camera enthusiasts.

If the rumours are accurate, Google will equip the Pixel 4 and 4 XL with dual rear cameras, combining a 12MP sensor with PDAF and a 16MP telephoto lens. As seen in the Pixel 3 XL, the front cameras will have dual sensors and employ a wide-angle lens.

Other interesting features in the Pixel 4 series include a 90Hz display, Soli radars to recognise gestures and enable advanced face unlock, Android 10, Snapdragon 855 chipset and more. Stay tuned for updates.