PINK and her crew members are popular worldwide. Before the era of the pandemic, she had been known widely for being unapologetic about her tours, never-ending schedules, all of which she managed while being a mother.

Director Michael Gracey, who had earlier directed the feature film, The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, captured the journey of the award-winning American singer-songwriter as she embarked on her record-breaking 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer.

Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

Pink moves along with a team of stunts, make-up persons, all the while carrying a baby in her arms. In one of her popular songs, 'So What,' she had proudly dumped her husband. Owing to her rockstar status, she sings aloud in the song that she still has her rockstar moves, which will give her more strength and freedom than a husband. Much of that unapologetic behaviour is seen in the trailer of this documentary, where PINK rushes to her child after long hours of performances.

The executive producers of the short documentary film are Pink, Roger Davis, Dane Hoyt & Tom Pellegrini. The documentary has been directed by Micheal Gracey who had earlier gained worldwide fame with the musical feature film, The Greatest Showman. He is also one of the producers of the show along with Isabella Parish. The documentary film will be available on Amazon Prime Videos.