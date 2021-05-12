The May of 2021 will continue to remain interesting with insightful online films and limited series. Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer of the limited series Solos, made by David Weil starring Academy Award-winning actors, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu and Helen Mirren.

The seven-part anthology series will explore an insightful venture on relationships, and what it means to be human with an uncountable number of feelings. With the narration of actor Morgan Freeman, the trailer connects our past, present and future, with human experiences, even during the most crucial times, when each of us is expected all to be isolated.

Solos is a seven-part anthology, limited series. It explores, heartbreak, truth, dreams, conscious and subconscious areas of our minds. From the trailer, it appeared that the concept of time travel had also been explored in the Amazon Prime Video series.

This anthology series has included time travel, A.I. bots, and solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, where there are scheming smart homes, a mysterious waiting room, near-future fertility treatments and illegal memory transplants, but is it all to keep humans connected in isolated times or keep humans isolated in the era where technology had reached its zenith.

The executive producer of the Solos is Weil and Laura Lancaster. Pixie Wespiser will be serving as a producer. Weil made his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directed and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.