Amazon Prime Video is all set to invest $464 million on the first season of the web series, The Lord Of The Rings. Much like the films of Peter Jackson, the web series will be filmed in New Zealand. According to the New Zealand publication Stuff, a team of Amazon executives will visit the country to look for additional investment opportunities.

Stuart Nash, the minister for economic development and tourism in New Zealand, proudly announced on television that Amazon is all set to spend 650 million New Zealand dollars to film the first season of The Lord of The Rings in the country.

The web-series' plot

Unlike the films, where the narrative began from the life of Frodo Baggins and his encounter with the rings, the plot in the web series will begin from the narrative of The Silmarillion, which started much before Frodo Baggins and his friends started the quest to destroy the rings. JRR Tolkien's books have gained quite a fame worldwide.

One might find similarities between JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings and CS Lewis's Chronicles of Narnia. It is a lesser-known fact but the two authors had been friends with each other. While Lewis's seven books of Narnia had a biblical spirit, JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is more philosophical.

While Lord Of The Rings is getting its much-deserved publicity (again) on Amazon Prime Videos, the realm of Narnia is not far behind. In 2018, Netflix had announced that they will be coming with the web series of Chronicles of Narnia. However, it has not been confirmed if they will start the series from the beginning or pick up from where the film had left off.