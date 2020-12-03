The Lord of the Rings stars Sir Ian McKellen and John Rhys-Davies have now embarked on a new virtual yet epic adventure. This time instead of fighting the forces of Sauron, the actors have joined the fellowship to save the house of their creator, JRR Tolkien, at 20 Northmoor Road. The author has gained immense fame for Silmarillion, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings France.

The initiative to purchase the project was called, Northmoor, and the crowdfunding began on December 2. The cast hopes to raise as much as six million dollars to purchase Tolkien residence. The initiative was also supported by Martin Freeman.

"If people are still reading in 1,000 years, Tolkien will be regarded as one of the great myth-makers of Britain and it will be evident within a matter of years that not to secure this place would have been such an act of arrogance and ignorance and folly on our part," said John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli.

For now, Rhys-Davies, McKellen (Gandalf) and Freeman (Bilbo Baggins) have filmed a promotional video which were given celebrity supports including from Gladiator star Sir Derek Jacobi and singer Annie Lennox, who wrote and performed the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings theme "Into the West."

"If The Lord of the Rings is about anything, it's not so much about Hitler and his rise, it is about the fact that generations may peacefully go by but now and again there emerges a threat that actually will challenge your very civilization and a generation must arise to deal with that threat," said Rhys-Davies about the author, who was wounded fighting for the British in World War One.

"Future generations will thank us," he adds. "I can't honestly see any reason why one would not want to support this."

"We cannot achieve this without the support of the worldwide community of Tolkien fans, our fellowship of funders," said Ian McKellen.