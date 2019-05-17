A Turkish pilot has claimed to have seen a speeding UFO during a domestic flight from Istanbul to Cologne on May 10. The pilot, Atilla Senturk, revealed that the UFO moved in an incredible speed across the skies.

Interestingly, Senturk also filmed the visuals of the UFO, and in the video, the apparently white unidentified flying object can be seen performing weird manoeuvres at an incredible speed in the day sky.

After witnessing the incident, the pilot also made it clear that he had never seen such an object in his flying career. He added that the object was very bright and visible despite bright sunlight.

"During Germany to Cologne flight, we saw an incredibly bright celestial body at high altitude. It wasn't a satellite or a star. It was the first time I saw something like this. It was very close to us and very bright despite the sun," said Senturk, Dailystar reports.

As the news of the UFO sighting went viral, popular conspiracy theory channel 'UFO Mania' also uploaded a video on YouTube detailing about this incident. The video soon went viral, and it has already racked up more 18,000 views.

After watching the video, viewers of the conspiracy theory channel also put forward various bizarre theories to explain this UFO sighting. Most of the people who watched the video claimed that the bright orb could be actually a secret space vehicle developed by aliens. These people argue that aliens have the habit of visiting the earth to monitor human activities, and this ship might be one among those spy vessels.

"That's exactly what we need, more credible airline pilots stepping up and capturing evidence. Keep it up," commented MatthewDowling.com, a YouTube user.

"Very important evidence," commented M Baris, another YouTuber.

However, after analysing the clip, sceptics claimed that this white object could be either a weather balloon or a plastic bag floating in the air.