On October 17, Karva Chauth, a north Indian, mainly Punjabi festival, made popular by Yashraj movies, where married women fast in order to earn divine blessings for their husband's long life, was celebrated. Top Indian cricketers, many of whom are from North India, also participated in the observance of this ritual.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who often posts pictures of himself with his wife, did the same on this day also. The photograph that he posted shows himself standing along with his wife, famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, the latter dressed in a traditional red saree along with large ear-rings, necklace, choodiyaan and sindoor.

The message posted by Kohli is equally interesting. "The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy Karvachauth," the master batsman wrote. This suggests that Kohli too fasted along with his wife. Luckily for the India skipper, the festival didn't fall on a match day of the ongoing Test series between his team and South Africa. So, both the fasting and being with his wife was easy.

But Virat wasn't the only one taking part in the festivities. Ishant Sharma, who has been playing a key role in India's performances this season, also posted a picture of himself with his wife on the day. He wrote: "Wishing my favourite person and all of you a very Happy Karwa Chauth. @PratimaSinghBB."

Another proud Punjabi, Harbhajan Singh, also married to a Bollywood personality, Geeta Basra, posted a photograph which shows him and his wife in the middle of the main ritual of this day. Geeta has a traditional flour sieve through which the wife is supposed to look at the Moon and thereafter at her husband. Bhajji, on the other hand, is holding the other required ingredients for the puja.

India's new batting sensation Mayank Agarwal had a long message on the occasion. He wished everyone, including those not observing the festival, and gave a humorous touch to his tweet.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for a sweet and simple tweet. He wrote "Happy Karwachauth" and posted a beautiful picture of himself and his wife.

Not surprisingly, Virender Sehwag wasn't left behind in his celebrations and the sharing of pictures on this day. He posted a lovely pic of himself and his wife Aarti as well as that of the moon, shortly after its emergence on the horizon. As always, there was a unique message from the former Indian opener, "Bahut Ghazab, Prem aur Shraddha. (How Great! Love and faith)"