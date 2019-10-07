Getty Images/IANS

During the Cricket World Cup earlier this year, Ravindra Jadeja lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar for one comment that the latter made about him. It became a big news story and many fans joined the all-rounder in targeting Manjrekar.

But now, it seems there is another cricketer-turned-commentator that Jaddu is not happy with. Virender Sehwag tweeted a congratulatory message for the Indian team after their comprehensive win over South Africa in the first Test of the 3-match series in Vishakhapatnam. This message was posted on October 6 – the day the match got finished.

Viru had said: "Fantastic test match for Rohit Sharma, a dream beginning to opening the batting in Test cricket. Wish him the very best. That was a convincing win for India with some great contributions from Mayank, Shami, Ashwin, Pujara."

A Twitter user called Binit Patel wasn't happy with the absence of Jadeja's name in Sehwag's tweet and posted a message about it from his handle.

"Virender Sehwag kya aapke TV me Ravindra Jadeja ki batting, bowling aur fielding ka performance nahi dikha??? Ya phir so gaye the???" (Virender Sehwag, does the batting, bowling and fielding performance of Ravindra Jadeja not visible on your TV??? Or, did you fall asleep again???), Patel wrote on his timeline.

This tweet was retweeted by Jadeja from his personal handle. Now this is quite unusual. While retweets are not always a clear endorsement of the view expressed in that tweet, still it suggests that the person, at least, doesn't disapprove of what is written.

The absence of Jaddu's name from Sehwag's tweet is a little odd. The left-hander played good cameos in both innings for his team and also picked up four wickets in the second innings. But is it as big an issue as some people think? The clear answer is no.

The most probable reason for Sehwag overlooking Jadeja's name could be that none of his achievements reached a big landmark, that is, either a fifty or five wickets. But it doesn't mean that the former Indian opener has made a big error with his comments. It is, most probably, a case of minor oversight.

Perhaps, it is time for Jadeja to realise that he can't get angry or annoyed constantly over something or the other. His criticism of Manjrekar was also unjustified as the commentator had most often been complementary in his comments about the all-rounder.

Similarly, Viru may have failed to mention the contribution of Jadeja, but to get irritated over it is really uncalled for. Sportspersons can't afford to be so thin-skinned.