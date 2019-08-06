Photos of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's house allegedly used as a wedding venue is making rounds on social media and Twitter can't handle it because the prime minister had promised to turn the 100-room building into an institute.

Imran Khan is also featured in one photo with the family and friends of the bride and groom. It was Anam Waseem's wedding, the daughter of Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, Khan's military secretary.

Along with the group photo, another image of the invitation has also been circulated where it clearly mentions that the venue is the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad.

If the term 'Prime Minister House Islamabad' is entered on Google search, Institute for Advanced Studies (Pakistan) comes in the search results. The building was the official residence of the Prime Minister from 1968 till 2018 when PM Khan said that it will be converted to an institute for higher studies.

"I will not live in the PM House and will convert it into an educational institution where common people have access," Imran Khan had said after he won Pakistan's general elections last year.

Khan had proposed that the institute should not provide degrees but there may be a chance to provide doctorates for research.

Twitterati is not pleased with the new photos and netizens went on to ask where the institute is and why is he renting out the house as a wedding venue.

One user wrote, "As bad as any previous use of PM House for marriages. As a matter of fact, it's worse this time since PTI came riding on tall claims of good governance and not to abuse privileges from State."

