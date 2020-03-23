Ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her debut from the movie 'Dhadak' she has been into the limelight not only because of her acting skills but also for her brilliant fashion sense. We credit her acting skills, but her fashion picks are winning more hearts. Every time Janhvi Kapoor is out somewhere, she is dressed on point.

Despite being just a newbie in the film industry, the 23-year-old actress is already turning heads with her sartorial choices.

Among her countless desi looks, the one thing which remains constant is her love for Manish Malhotra's expertise in fashion. It seems Janhvi and Manish have a special connection with each other. Every time she goes for dresses designed by Bollywood ace Manish, the young actress looks ravishing AF!

Here are 7 occasions when Janhvi donned Manish Malhotra's masterpieces and gave us some serious fashion goals:

This sequin saree designed by Manish Malhotra is one of the hottest trends this wedding season that Janhvi Kapoor pulled off at Adwaita Nayar's wedding recently held in Mumbai. She looked absolutely ravishing in a pastel lavender sequined cocktail saree. The 'Dhadak girl' paired it with a bralette-style blouse. On top of it, she wore chandelier diamond earrings that completed the look.

Janhvi looked like a dream in this dual-toned saree with heavy golden border from the house of Manish Malhotra. The border of the saree also had fringe golden details. Her saree was teamed with a sleeveless, square neck blouse. Her look was rounded off with a statement choker.

Janhvi wore a beautiful jewel embedded blouse with a golden skirt and translucent dupatta. Baring her midriff, the sleeveless choli was drenched in green, red and beige gemstones.

In a beautiful pink saree crafted by Manish Malhotra, Janhvi looks absolutely heart-warming. The pink saree has an antique zari border which gives it a royal-rustic look. Paired with a short boho necklace and elegantly draped, it is the perfect Shaadi look that Janhvi pull off flawlessly.

For receiving Sridevi's posthumous National Award, Janhvi Kapoor wore a cream-white silk saree with a pink border by Manish Malhotra at the ceremony. The 23-year old actress elevated her look with a golden blouse and diamond-encrusted pink jhumkas.

Next coming from Vogue cover photoshoot, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a charming red saree. Manish Malhotra's sequin saree was hidden in its detailed patterns and designs. The light shimmer all over the borders and that mini backless blouse everything about this look was simple yet bold.

Lastly, we have a blazing pink lehenga that the actress wore made her look elegant. Janhvi Kapoor tops off her look with a matching dupatta bearing scattered silver sequins and a slim border. The high-waisted lehenga embroidered with a silver thread featuring paisleys and kite-shaped motifs. The choli with a curvy neckline has silver diagonal lines embellished with mirrors. The actress kept her hair opened and paired the outfit with diamond earrings that completed the look.