Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor is diving in the pool of impressive scripts. After the success of Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter, this young diva has been on the spree of signing new projects. Takht, Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl are some of the great scripts that the actress has in her kitty.

Ever since her debut, Kapoor has been loved and adored by the audience not only for her movies but for her looks as well. Janhvi has been making style statements ever since the announcement of her Bollywood launch. Whether she is draped in a designer dress or basic workout clothes, she knows how to grab the eyeballs.

She is considered as one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood who is spotted every day at the gym. Dhadak fame makes sure that she maintains her workout regime no matter what. But do you know that Janhvi was not always this fit? Yes! Hailing from a Punjabi family, as a child, Janhvi was a chubby little kid. She had all her face filled with cute chubby fat. Whenever she was spotted at any event with her mother late Sridevi, she was seen with her chubby face and innocent eyes, donning simple clothes.

As per sources, Janhvi used to weigh a lot more than now and she even had to wear braces in her childhood. Being the eldest daughter of Sridevi, the evergreen diva of Bollywood, it was mandatory for Janhvi to carry forward the legacy of beauty. After she bagged her first film, she started working day and night at the gym. Earlier, her face used to be round and her nose was a little broad but after sweating hard in the gym, she lost ample amount of weight and completely transformed herself.

Check out these before pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and spot the difference yourself.

Janhvi Kapoor is a total gym freak. In many interviews, she has expressed her love for working out and leading a healthy life. She claims that the thought of going to the gym makes her happy. Her workout regime comprises cardio and weightlifting, swimming, jogging, and dancing. Janhvi has been spotted doing various physical exercises at the gym. Recently, a video of Janhvi working out went viral wherein the actor is performing a workout routine for abs, consisting of some heavy weightlifting exercises.

After kickstarting her career with Dharma Productions, she has become one of the most popular newbies in the tinsel town. She was praised for her performance in the recently released Netflix Orignal Ghost Stories. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Janhvi, once again on the big screen.