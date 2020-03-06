Being a star kid is not an easy job, it requires a lot of patience to handle allegations from the public. Moreover, star kids need to perform well, because at some point they are always compared to their parents and are required to be like them or perform like them. One of the star kids who has been facing this situation is Jahnvi Kapoor who recently responded after being compared with her late mother Sridevi.

Being the daughter of Sridevi, Janhvi has always been in news for being a spitting image of her mom. However, the 22-year-old actress thinks it differently, as according to Janhvi, every person has a different personality and she is not like her mother as they both are two different personalities.

Janhvi's Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's 'Dhadak'

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her much-awaited Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's 'Dhadak', people just cannot help but notice that she is a carbon-copy of her late mother Sridevi. Every time she shares a picture of herself on social media with her fans, there is bound to be a comparison with her mother.

Recently, in one of the interviews with Hindustan Times, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about on comparisons with her late mother and legendary mother Sridevi.

She said, "I think people need to accept that I'm a different person from my mother. There's a section of society that has been able to do that with Dhadak, but there are people who couldn't make that differentiation and they still look for Sridevi in me. Maybe after more of my work comes out, they'll understand I'm a different type of actor and I'll make different choices."

Furthermore, when the 'Dhadak' actress was quizzed if she gets an opportunity to reprise one of her mother's roles which one it would be, Janhvi had a heartwarming reply.

Very diligently, she added, "I don't think that anyone can recreate that magic. No one can. Also, when something has been done so well, I don't know if it's right to try to attempt to do it again."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Horror series Ghost stories. And soon she will return to the silver screen with movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Takht and Roohi Afzana.