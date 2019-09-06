From the smallest events to the biggest gatherings; the Ambanis never leave a moment to spend time with the entire family. And more often than not, one can observe that it is difficult to distinguish between the bahu and the beti from the way they conduct themselves.

From protectively holding hands of her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta amidst crowd, posing for candid clicks with future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant to caring for her son-in-law Anand Piramal; Nita Ambani is surely the coolest mother-in-law in town. And these pictures are proof.

The first picture we are going to talk about is this one. Can you see how Radhika Merchant is flashing her million-dollar smile as she poses alongside Nita Ambani. The warm equation that they share is quite evident in their body language. Don't miss: Nita Ambani and Radhika holding hands.

The Ambanis reached the Jodhpur airport in their traditional best to attend Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities. It was the first time when everyone got a glimpse of the affection the Ambanis have for the ever cheerful Radhika Merchant. Here too, Nita was holding Radhika lovingly as they posed for a photograph.

Nita Ambani graced Yuvraj Singh's retirement party with daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and son Akash. Dressed in party wear, the Ambani ladies looked absolutely fabulous. Here too, Nita Ambani was seen holding Shloka's hand while talking to Yuvraj and Akash. The picture makes us believe that she is more of a friend than a mother-in-law to Shloka.

Even when the Ambanis visited Ganpati Bappa at Siddhivinayak, Nita was seen shielding Shloka and Radhika from the paparazzi and the crowds as she held their hand firmly.

Nita Ambani also keeps attending events and parties with Shloka and Radhika. And not going by the traiditonal norms, the Ambanis ladies wear anything and everything they like. Difficult to say who looks more of a stunner in this pic, right?