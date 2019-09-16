After a bitter fall-out, actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is known for portraying negative roles on Indian television, is all geared up to be back on Nach Baliye as a wild card entrant with her ex Anuj Sachdeva.

Having played the iconic character of 'Komolika', Urvashi has quite a major following on television and hers was one of the most shocking evictions on Nach Baliye, one that surely created a stir in the media!

Even the TRPs spiked up after Urvashi and Anuj were evicted. Before the elimination, Urvashi Dholakia had questioned the format and called it a "drama competition and not a dance competition".

The couple is now back to the show, owing to contractual agreements, and surely here to leave a legacy behind with their dance moves which go up a notch with every performance!

This time around Urvashi will be stepping into Malaika Arora's shoes performing on the classic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, with multiple dance forms including Jazz, Afro, belly, and Bollywood. the duo will perform the entire sequence on top of a train!

The performance, we hear was power-packed, which led to the duo receiving a standing ovation by the judges, fellow contestants, and the audience. The judges also appreciated this ice-and-fire Jodi by saying that the act was high on energy and they enjoyed it to every bit.

Urvashi and Anuj have been seen taking quite a few challenges on the stage, from having performed on a moving trolley to a car in their elimination episode. However, Urvashi has raised a point saying she never was given the ability to give content as they were always in the bottom. We wonder if this is going to change post their re-entry as Urvashi definitely does bring in eyeballs!