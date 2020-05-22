The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 has allowed people to spend quality time with their families and just like everyone, television actress Shveta Salve is making the most of her quarantine days with her husband Harmeet Sethi and daughter Arya.

Shveta is quite active on Instagram and loves to keep her fans updated about her personal life. But what caught everyone's attention was her latest post, where the gorgeous lady and Harmeet are seen passionately smooching in a cleverly clicked mirror selfie.

She captioned the image as, "Make Love Not War Kids!! Lots of introspection in the last few days... internal external .. what goes around can't be controlled or maybe to a certain extent yes, but your internal turmoil is in your hands and your minds.. Who I Am in the World? Ah , that's the great puzzle! – Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland. Your visions will become clear only when you can look in to your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams: who looks inside, awakes. But if these years have taught me anything it is this : you can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is IN! You be the change within..."

In the picture, Shveta looked absolutely sexy in a red outfit and raised the hotness quotient by lifting one leg and smooching her husband. Harmeet, on the other hand, is in to the moment as he puts his one hand under her dress while the wife clicked the image holding the phone upside down.

Soon after the actress dropped the picture on social media, fans went crazy over the couple's hot and bold move. One of the users commented that the picture deserved the Internet Break Award, while another said, they should make more babies.

Take a look at a few comments:

A few years ago, the Hip Hip Hurray actress was all over the internet when she broke the stereotype and flooded her Instagram account with amazing baby bump pictures. With the gorgeous images, Shveta inspired pregnant women to remain stylish and look beautiful during one's maternity period.