Out of all the celebrity kids' debuts, we are waiting for, Suhana Khan's name tops the list. The young girl has been making waves with her acting talent already and we can't wait to see her in on the big screen soon. The craze among moviegoers for Suhana Khan has been gaining momentum every year.

Suhana Khan, mother Gauri Khan and brother AbRam were recently spotted at the Gateway of India. Suhana Khan totally slayed it in her pink dress, pink lip shade and pink glares. Suhana was clicked taking care of her little brother as the headed ahead. In a cap and shorts, AbRam looked all set for a vacation. Gauri Khan went with a white shirt, black skirt, a large hat and minimal make-up.

Gauri Khan about how Shah Rukh's break

However, what we couldn't overlook is how Suhana Khan is turning into a spitting image of dad Shah Rukh Khan as she is growing up. Shah Rukh Khan is currently on a break and is contemplating what to take up next after several back-to-back failed films. In an interview with Zoom, Gauri Khan had spoken about how Shah Rukh's break has helped her and why it was needed. "I think it was required more than anything else. It was high time he took this break. I am happy that I can travel while he is at home. He takes good care of AbRam. I am super excited. If I am not there for the little one, he is there. Suits me, I think it's a great, great idea."

Suhana, who has been studying in New York, makes waves every time she visits the country. Talking about how they deal with the media, Gauri Khan had said, "Aryan and Suhana have been away for a number of years. Aryan has been away for eight years and Suhana has been away for seven. So they don't really, I think face that. Once in a while when they are back for the holidays and stuff they do get papped. But I think they are ok with it because it's not constant pressure. They deal with it. They are not giving it so much attention and so much energy. I think they are learning and have learnt to deal with it. AbRam is not going to the places where the paps are. He is avoiding them. I don't think he gets papped, he is mostly indoors, at home. Right now, I think they are all good and I think they are not taking it too seriously."