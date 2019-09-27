Shah Rukh Khan's decision to not sign any new project and focus more on family and his production house was not a very elating piece of news for his fans and followers. The superstar had taken this decision after a series of flops, which had further saddened his fans.

In an interview with Zoom, Gauri Khan has spoken about how Shah Rukh's break has helped her and why it was needed. "I think it was required more than anything else. It was high time he took this break. I am happy that I can travel while he is at home. He takes good care of AbRam. I am super excited. If I am not there for the little one, he is there. Suits me, I think it's a great, great idea."

Further talking about how long would the break last, Gauri Khan said, "I think he will be up and about very, very shortly."

Talking about how her three kids deal with media attention, Mrs Khan said, "Aryan and Suhana have been away for a number of years. Aryan has been away for eight years and Suhana has been away for seven. So they don't really, I think face that. Once in a while when they are back for the holidays and stuff they do get papped. But I think they are ok with it because it's not a constant pressure."

"They deal with it. They are not giving it so much attention and so much energy. I think they are learning and have learnt to deal with it. AbRam is not going to the places where the paps are. He is avoiding them. I don't think he gets papped, he is mostly indoors, at home. Right now, I think they are all good and I think they are not taking it too seriously," she added.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the promotion of his first association with Netflix – Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi.