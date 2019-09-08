There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan was replacing Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. And recently it was being said that the King Khan will once again be collaborating with Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar's next actioner. While SRK, at his wittiest best, was amazed to know that he had signed so many films in his absence, he decided to put all the rumours to rest.

"It's always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it's just post truth," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

SRK has not featured in any movie since Zero in 2018. The absence of the superstar from the silver screen has spawned a lot of rumours about his projects.

The King Khan may not be acting in any film currently, but he seems a little occupied as a producer. His Bard of Blood is all set to stream on Netflix.

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

(IANS Inputs)