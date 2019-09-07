It's been a long time since we saw Shah Rukh Khan performing daredevil stunts, throwing punches and firing bullets on camera. But it looks like, the wait is finally over as the King Khan will soon display his tough avatar.

Several reports had suggested that SRK had been discussing a film with Ali Abbas Zafar, who had recently shared his excitement about his next project.

"For everyone speculating .... I am in final stages of finalising my script , exciting times ahead .... " Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted.

And now, the latest report has stated that not just SRK but Katrina Kaif will also be seen in her action-packed avatar in Ali Abbas Zafar's next directorial.

"Katrina and Ali are a winning combination. They have delivered blockbusters in the past and he's quite keen on working with her again. There will most likely be an official announcement on this project soon," a source was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

If the report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role as fans have been waiting for it. And of course, including Katrina in a bad ass avatar.

The yet-to-be announced movie is reportedly scheduled for next year release.