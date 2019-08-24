Shah Rukh Khan has been facing massive protest from Pakistanis, including Major General Asif Ghafoor, on social media for producing Bard of Blood, ever since Netflix India released its trailer on the internet.

Bard of Blood is an Indian spy thriller web series, which is based on the 2015 fictional espionage thriller novel written by debutant author Bilal Siddiqi, who wrote it at the age of 20. It is an eight-episode series that revolves around the story of an ex-RAW agent. The series will premiere on 27 September 2019 on Netflix.

It is about excommunicated RAW agent Kabir Anand, courageous analyst Isha Khanna and sleeper agent Veer Singh, who take on a covert mission in Balochistan, when four Indian spies are captured. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film features Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Amyra Dastur and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role.

Netflix unleashed the trailer of Bard of Blood online on August 22. Shah Rukh Khan, who has produced it under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, tweeted the video and wrote, "The trailer of our first @netflix series #BardOfBlood is here. A thrilling tale of espionage, vengeance, love and duty. Hope u enjoy it... @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt @emraanhashmi @_GauravVerma @BilalS158 @ribhudasgupta.

Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most popular Indian actor in Pakistan and many film goers in the country follows him on Twitter. The superstar started receiving flak from his Pakistani fans within minutes after he tweeted the trailer of Bard of Blood. They alleged that SRK is projecting all Muslims as terrorist in a bid to please Hindu fascists. They also threatened Netflix to boycott the much-awaited web-series.

Major General Asif Ghafoor hit out at Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly projecting Pakistan in a badlight. He tweeted, "Stay in bollywood syndrome @iamsrk. For reality see RAW Spy Kulbhushan Jadev, Wing Comd Abhinandan & state of 27 Feb 2019. You could rather promote peace & humanity by speaking against atrocities in IOJ&K and against Hindituva of Nazism obsessed RSS."

Here is how Pakistani fans responded to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet on the trailer of Bard of Blood:

Irena Akbar @irenaakbar

SRK lamented about Muslims being branded as terrorists when My Name is Khan was released in 2010. Now his #BardOfBlood trailer shows Muslims only as terrorists. If you don't have the spine to speak against anti-Muslim crimes, at least feel some shame in promoting Islamophobia.

Furqan Shayk @FurqanShayk

Dear @netflix I'm canceling my subscription after looking at the trailer of #BardOfBlood I & a lot of muslims around the world don't pay u to make us look bad. We aren't what u are portraying to the world, cuz of such shit show, u are building an extreme narrative about muslims.

Fahim Fateyan @IbnSamani

You can be a Khan of Khans like Imran Khan stands fearlessly to speak the truth or a fame-money loving puppet like Shah Rukh Khan working to please Hindu fascists. I will make sure nobody in my circle watches his movies anymore. He made all the Khans ashamed!

Ambreen @itx_halloween

U people are so obsessed with us and here we don't give a fuck. How delusional u people are. Lol we WIN!

Fe'reeha Idrees@ abbtakk @Fereeha

Extremely disappointed to see another Bollywood star like @iamsrk falling to the level of jingoistic,one sided,short sighted, almost selfish propaganda to probably "fit in" the Hindu supremacist environment amd to poorly prove their loyalty.True stars are sensitive not selfish These are the best of times These are the worst of times Only celebrities with power amd reach like @iamsrk are expected to be sensitive about what they are producing. #Netflix also all set to become a propaganda machine.

Summaya @IamSummayaCh

We know how to welcome the espionage..! Do you have some guts to admit the reality.?? If yes then please come out of Bollywood fantasies..

Asfandyar Bhittani @BhittaniKhannnn

It will serve India far better if you guys make a series based on actual events. i.e Rogue spy agency RAW sending agents like Kulbhushan Jadhav to train terrorists in Balochistan & Pakhtunkhwa but they keep getting arrested, & India failing to get them back. Food for thought.

Ayesha Malik @Spishaa

....as if we haven't seen a series like this a million times before. Bring back the Veer-Zaara SRK.

A. Ali @kharthoom

How shameful and unbelievably disconnected from reality. How much more harm will this cause to the minority community that has always supported you. I was one of them, but not after this. Shame.

Bushra Joyo-Gandhi @filmyjoyo

@netflix it's 2019 and I think you should get rid of the racist, hate-mongering and stereotyping content. Pakistan is not what it is being shown.

Tariq Naeem @TariqNaPakistan

How to make money from a movie is good. And Indian people are so stupid that they consider themselves true heroes of the film

Dr.Zeeshan Aqeel Khokhar. @zeeshan_aqeel

mr srk u should be ashamed of yourself u should be the part of humanity fr kashmir n peace for both countries n what u r showing being a Muslim shame on u

Hariskhan @hariskhanbest

Shame on you Mr Khan You are not aware of reality, Visit Pakistan meet Kulbhushan Yadav Then you will know your row agent reality, In reality terrorist row agent

Ashar Jawad @AsharJawad

India is a deluded nation, high on fantasies of Bollywood. They can only make propaganda films to demonize Pakistan. But when their spies & fighter pilots enter Pak, they are paraded on TV like this. RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav and IAF pilot Abhindandan captured in 2016 and 2019.

Komal Shahid @ArmedWithWords

I have always respected you and expected you to use your huge influence and celebrity power to bring peace and love between Pakistan & India. This will only spread more hatred & will create a false image of Pakistan and Muslims. Sad. Disappointing.

HaseebHR @HR4111

A curse on those who still following @iamsrk on social media because he is not worth following. And one thing more Mr. @iamsrk we know that having a Muslim name does not make anyone a Muslim so keep doing your work like this bull shit.

Mustafa @MustafaNewaz

@iamsrk it's really distasteful. You could have show terrorists by any other forms but shaming Pakistan such way not appreciable. Being Indian i don't need to give nationalist certificate to anyone and i am not against Pakistan i am against their army and politics.

However, the people in India feel that their anger and protest will have a least effect on the success of Netflix's Bard of Blood. They mocked the Pakistani viewers over them boycotting the web series.

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

SRK is showing what Pakistan reality is,a TERRORIST STATE. It nurture & exports terror worldwide. Instead of accusing Shahrukh & #BardofBlood. Pakistan must take serious steps against terrorists or in October FATF will blacklist your country.SRK annual income is more than pak GDP I am amazed to see Pakistan politician , army & awaam going nuts over #BardOfBlood , accusing @iamsrk like mad people. Just imagine if Shahrukh plays Wing commander Abhinandan in a film made on #BalakotAirStrike , Entire pak would go berserk & will start demanding loan from SRK

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

Massive Protest against #ShahRukhKhan in #Pakistan for producing #BardOfBlood, Pakistani awaam claims he is muslim first and must avoid showing Pakistani peaceful terrorist as global terrorist, because they claim these terrorists are CHINDI terrorist and not Global terrorist Massive loss to #ShahRukhKhan after #Pakistan awaam says they will boycott #BardOfBlood.. @iamsrk all set to face a huge loss of ₹ 532/- in return to this massive loss, SRK said "Ek mahine ka Tata Sky nhi bharvaunga"

Mr @iamsrk there's a big difference in bollywood's indian agent and REAL Indian agent

