Netflix's first Indian origin series, Sacred Games, became an instant hit among viewers and now the media platform is making shows with more diverse content.

Indian television has long been dominated by lenghty Saas- Bahu dramas and new online media content companies are trying to break away from this format by bringing more content-driven shows.

After Sacred Games, here's what is in store for Netflix viewers in India:

Ghoul – It is a horror series based on traditional Arabic myths and it is set in a detention centre. It is written by Patrick Graham and stars Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul. Apte will play the character of Nida, an interrogator. When she arrives at the detention center, she learns the fact that some of the captive terrorists aren't of this world. Leila – It is adapted from a book written by Prayaag Akbar and the series is written by Urmi Juvekar. It is a story about Shalini, a free-thinking woman who searches her lost daughter The story is set in near future and speaks about faith, loss, and longing . Crocodile – It is another young murder mystery thriller written by Binky Mendez and set in Goa. Mira's best friend goes missing and when she investigates, Mira uncovers various secrets among her friends, romantic relationships, and the community. Selection Day – It is adapted from Booker Prize-winning book of the same name written by Adiga. It is a coming age story of Manju Kumar and his brother who were raised by their cricket-obsessed father. The father wants the boys to be selected for Mumbai's U-19 team. Manju who is 14-year-old and a thirst for scientific facts learns about his brother's greatest rival and everything in his life changes upside down. He is faced to make decisions that will change his life and world around him. Again- It is another supernatural detective based on a book of the same name written by Marisha Mukerjee. The series is set in New Delhi and the story is based on a female homicide detective. Her life is put on front when she discovers the recent murder leads to her past closed cases. She is in pursuit of catching a serial killer. Bard of Blood – Netflix has partnered with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment to produce this show. It is based on bestseller book of the same name written by Bilal Siddiqi. The story will follow about an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is asked to return from his new found life as a professor. His ultimate motto will be to save his country and his long-lost love. Bard of Blood is an action-sequenced series.

Netflix says that it is continuing to expand its content in India. Erik Barmack, the VP of International original series of Netflix stated, "We are proud to continue to invest in original content in India. These three series, from the scary to the supernatural, represent the tremendous diversity that Indian storytelling holds for a global audience. We are thrilled to work with some of the world's most talented writers and producers to bring these stories to life for India and the world."