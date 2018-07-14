Netflix's comedy series: Here's a list of stand-up comedians who are part of the laugh-a-ton

Netflix is known for many ground-breaking entertainment shows starting from original series to movies but one speciality which Netflix always aces is its stand-up specials. From Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock, Seth Rogen every great comedian have their stand-up specials on Netflix. Also, these are highly viewed by the audience.

Now, the US online streaming service has something exciting for all comedy lovers. Netflix is going to release 47 comedy special in one day breaking all global barriers. The stand-up spectacular will feature 47 comedians from all over the 13 regions. The project will feature half-hour clips that will be filmed at the forthcoming Just for Laughs Festival, in Montreal also Sao Paolo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Also, this specials will be diverse with regards to the style, gender, ethnicity and will be taped in seven different languages that include French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German and English.

Here is the list of stand-up comedians who are part of 'Just for Laughs' in Montreal' :

United States United Kingdom 1. Chris D'Elia 1. Nish Kumar 2. Neal Brennan 2. Joel Dommett 3. Nicole Byer 3. Mac Martin 4. Nick Swardson 4. Ellie Taylor France Australia 1. Shirley Souagnon 1. Joel Creasey 2. Jason Brokerss 2. Nazeem Hussain Africa Middle East 1. Loyiso Gola 1. Moayad Alnefaie 2. Loyiso Madinga 2. Adi Khalefa 3.Tumi Morake 3. Rawsan Hallak 4. Riaad Moosa 4. Ibraheem Alkhairallah Canada New Zealand 1. Adib Alkhalidey 1.Urzila Carlson 2. François Bellefeuille 2. Cal Wilson 3. Ivan Decker 4. Louis-José Houde 5. Katherine Levac 6. Dave Merheje 7. Deanne Smith 8. K. Trevor Wilson

With the addition to these artists from Just for Laughs, more comedians from Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin and Amsterdam will be featured too whose name is yet to be announced.

Lisa Nishimura, the VP of Netflix Original Documentary and Comedy says, "Few things are better than discovering a new comedian you love. With this event, we're creating a true comedy festival experience for our members where they can scour the globe from home to find some of the freshest voices in comedy." in a PR release.

This special won't be just beneficiary for comedy audience but also for the comedians to be recognized internationally. We just can't wait for the special to be released.