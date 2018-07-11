Sacred Games
Netflix's recently released web series Sacred Games has got everyone talking about it. Social media is abuzz with posts, praising the show and the performances.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games is the first ever Indian original web series on Netflix. The show features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte among many others.

The crime thriller has instantly hit the right chord with the audience. There have been series of tweets on Sacred Games, mostly positive, talking about the plot, performances, direction and other interesting aspects of the show.

While Saif and Nawazuddin as expected are getting most attention for their performances, a lot is being talked about the storyline and the darkness involved in it. Other smaller stars in the show are also being applauded as everyone contributes valuable inputs to it.

Although the kind of plot Sacred Games has, it is likely to cater to a particular set of audience, strong word of mouth has been making others curious about the show as well.

Most of the viewers of the show have declared it to be a must watch series. The directors are also being highly praised for their brilliance. "#SacredGames has all the quintessential things- drugs, sex, violence, glamour and seediness- to illuminate it. It is a brilliantly told tale by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, never lacking in action and drama. It is a must watch! [sic]," one person tweeted.

"You'll watch Sacred Games (2018) sooner or later. Undoubtedly the finest 'desi' thing out there on Netflix. Brilliant adaptation. Strong performances. Unabashed dialogues that'll make you think. Not a boring moment in any of the 8 episodes. The only downside was the low volume [sic]," another viewer tweeted.

"What a fantastic work in S01 by all the actors in #SacredGames .. I guess this is the rise of bollywood.. Moving to @NetflixIndia and doing a great season.. Perfect direction by #AnuragKashyap .. MUST WATCH.. [sic]" said a viewer.

Sacred Games certainly has become a big thing among Indian audience, and is being considered as one of the best works of film-making in India.

