Netflix just dropped the first original Indian series called Sacred Games and the 8-episode series is generating massive buzz online. Undoubtedly Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte are some of the most brilliant performers the country has seen. Kubbra Sait, however, has stolen the limelight from the trio in Sacred Games.

The actress plays a transgender character named Cuckoo in the Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's series. She has instantly become a fan and critic favourite. But who is she and where have you seen her before?

Sait has worked on a variety of entertainment projects. She kicked off her Bollywood journey with Ready. While the Salman Khan starrer served as a good platform, it was her association with several shows like Stars Ka Tadka and Star Sports Pro Kabbadi that made Sait a household name. She was seen playing the host on these shows.

Apart from Ready, she was also seen in Salman's Sultan. She has worked with Bipasha Basu and R. Madhavan in Jodi Breakers. Sait was also part of several commercials including Airtel, Tata Nano, Big Bazaar and TVS Wego to name a few.

With Sacred Games, Sait has reached a new level of fame. Her performance has got Bollywood's attention and fans would want to see her play more bold roles. However, it wasn't easy for Sait to bring Cuckoo to life.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Sacred Games has actually turned out to be the most challenging experience of my acting career. Playing a transgender isn't easy as there are hardly any references that you can source out and seek help from."

For those who haven't watched it yet, you can catch Sait's amazing performance in Sacred Games on Netflix. All the episodes are now available.