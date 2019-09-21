Shah Rukh Khan has not done any film post Zero, and there has not been any official announcement on his upcoming movies. While his fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK to appear again on the big screen, close friend Karan Johar reveals the reason he took a break.

During an interaction at India Today conclave, KJo spoke about Shah Rukh's decision to take a break from films, and also added that his stardom cannot dry down by a few flops.

"He is a terrific actor, he is a megastar. Maybe he has had a few films underperforming, but you cannot forget the fact that he represents superstardom. He has the majestic aura, and every time you say the word superstardom, you think Shah Rukh Khan. And that is never going to be grabbed away from him," the film-maker said.

Talking about SRK not appearing on screen for a long time, Karan said that he has taken a year off to analyse his film choices.

"He has taken a year off only to analyse, and when he is going to come back with a film, it is going to be the talking point in the industry. So, you can't erase somebody's lineage, somebody's talent by a few setbacks," he added.

Shah Rukh's last few films did not do well at the box office, making many feel that the Badshah's era is over. After Jab Harry Met Sejal, much talked about Zero also failed to leave a mark at the box office, and since then he has not signed any film.

We hope the King of romance soon makes a comeback in a way that all the criticisms fade away.