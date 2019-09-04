Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is known for taking the internet by storm with her breathtaking pictures. This time too she managed to grab several eyeballs but for all the wrong reasons.

A picture of Suhana sitting in a park flashing a smile on her face has surfaced online. She was wearing a cream coloured top and black pants. But her fans were unhappy with the kind of clothes she was wearing during her outing.

Many people found her dress quite a revealing one and advised her to wear decent clothes. Some slammed Suhana for showing too much skin, while some expressed their disappointment with her choices of clothes.

Take a look.

Earlier this year, Suhana has completed her graduation from Ardingly College in Englan and will reportedly invest her time in learning acting to prepare for her much-awaited Bollywood debut.

She has enrolled at New York University, and proud mom Gauri could not resist sharing the happy news on social media. She took to Instagram stories and posted a video in which Suhana can be seen climbing the stairs of the film school at the university.

Sporting a white top and blue denims, Suhana flaunted her college girl look by teaming it up with a black bag. "A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU," Gauri captioned the video. However, she deleted it later.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan has been mentoring his children before their debut by making use of his vast knowledge of the industry and its functioning.

"Suhana already was working with Aanand L Rai and assisting him on the sets of Zero, where her main job was to get her dad ready for his shots. She is now slated to undergo an acting course in the US, which she has already applied to. She will also participate in a departmental internship in acting during her stint in America," a source was earlier quoted as saying by The Asian Age.

(With IANS Inputs)