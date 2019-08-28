After it has been confirmed that Salman Khan is not going to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, reports now claim that he would be replaced by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Filmfare, Salman backed out of the project due to disagreement with Bhansali on monetary terms, and now the director will approach SRK to pay the male lead in Inshallah.

"It's final that Inshallah is not happening anymore because Salman and SLB didn't agree with each other's price. While Salman thinks that he should be getting more money, it's Sanjay Leela Bhansali who believes he's bigger than the actor and hence he deserves more money from the project. Now SLB is going to announce the film with SRK soon," the leading magazine quoted a source as saying.

However, Salman's PR team contacted International Business Times India, and clearly rubbished the reports. They stated that there is no truth to such reports, and all the negative speculations regarding Salman's ouster from Inshallah are baseless.

Nonetheless, it is still not clear if SLB will actually knock on the doors of Shah Rukh now for the film. Alia Bhatt was supposed to romance Salman for the first time in the film. Alia was earlier seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh in Dear Zindagi. If the reports are to be believed, the pairing might repeat on a grander scale.