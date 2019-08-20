There is no denying the fact that the buzz around some starkids in Bollywood is equal to, or probably higher than the buzz created by debutants. Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are a living testimony to that. While few starkids have entered Bollywood and made their presence felt, there are some we just cannot wait to see in the movies. Let's take a look.

Ibrahim Ali Khan: Dapper is the word that best describes Ibrahim Ali Khan. Cool, casual and refreshing; that is how Ibrahim's Instagram account seems to be. Blessed with killer looks in his lineage, Junior Pataudi can undoubtedly emerge as an overnight sensation.

Navya Naveli: Graceful and elegant Navya Naveli Nanda keeps grabbing headlines for her impeccable fashion sense. While mother Shweta had said during an episode of Koffee with Karan that Navya is more inclined towards the food industry and might start something on her own, we can't help but wonder about the acting chops this Bachchan girl must be blessed with.

Khushi Kapoor: Despite not being a part of the movies yet, Khushi Kapoor grabs almost the same amount of headlines as sister Janhvi. Articulate, fashionista and true paparazzi girl; Khushi would prove to be a bankable debutant for any director. We wonder who's waiting to launch her.

Aryan Khan: If being blessed with killer looks was not enough, Aryan Khan made us all swoon over his voice in The Lion King. The voice behind Simba in The Lion King, Aryan Khan appears destined to be as big a superstar as his father Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana Khan: We have seen her perform in her school, we have seen her perform in her college plays and we have no ounce of doubt about her acting capabilities. Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, not only looks immensely intense and magnetic on camera but also appears to have learnt a lot about the craft from her dad.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son – Aarav, Aamir Khan's daughter – Ira, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter – Shanaya, Jackie Shroff's daughter – Krishna Shroff – are some of the other star kids we would love to see on screen.