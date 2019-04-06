His sister Sara Ali Khan may have become an eye candy for the paparazzi after making a promising debut in Bollywood, but Ibrahim Ali Khan is still not used to the consant media attention. And his recent encounter with the paps proves that.

As soon as Ibrahim step out of a building, a slew of paparazzi waiting outside the spot had caught the Pataudi junior off guard. While the shutterbugs wanted Ibrahim to pose for some pictures, the young lad was in no mood to get clicked last evening.

As paparazzi requested him to stand and pose for a minute, Ibrahim told them that they were too many of them and quickly rushed inside his vehicle. In a video, Ibrahim can be seen expressing his annoyance to his driver after he raised the window of the car. Those with cameras in their hands, too were annoyed at Ibrahim's unwelcoming gesture towards them. The paparazzi found Ibrahim's behaviour quiet rude and unkind as one of them was heard saying, "what kind of behaviour is this?" (loose Marathi translation).

Unlike Sara, papa Saif Ali Khan had earlier said that though he is not sure about his son Ibrahim wanting to pursue a career in acting, he definitely wants six packs abs and want to become a superstar.

However, this is not the first time Ibrahim got scared of the paparazzi, ran away and avoided getting clicked. But this time, he irked the paparazzi with his fleeing act.

Online users, on the other hand, came out in support of Ibrahim and blasted paparazzi for invading the young lad's personal space.

"Jeene do yr tm sb unko bhi.... jb dekho pichhe lage rhte ho," an online user commented while another one said, "Unki bhi apni life h... kaha jaye wo .. sir sir sir krke lage rhoge pichhe."

Take a look how Ibrahim reacted when he spotted the paparazzi outside the building.