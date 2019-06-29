Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. As soon as SRK broke the news, Suhana started trending on social media with scores of congratulatory messages. However, there are many who are simply surprised to see Suhana trending all over social media for just completing her graduation.

Shah Rukh informed his fans about his daughter's achievement by posting a picture that showed her with him and mom Gauri Khan. In the caption the superstar wrote, "Four years have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza... last train ride... and first step into the real world... school ends... learning doesn't".

While his fans are elated to see the post, many on Twitter are simply astonished to see a star kid getting so much of attention for just finishing graduation.

Many interesting comments poured in, and some of those are extremely funny. "#SuhanaKhan trending coz she graduated!? B**ch I topped University and not even my family noticed [sic]," one user tweeted.

Some of them commented in sarcastic manner as one said, "#SuhanaKhan graduated is a massive achievement,she could've easily bought any degree but yet she studied. Massive respect [sic]".

A few of them opined that Suhana has already become so popular that she will start trending even if she does smallest of things. Check some of the tweets here:

#SuhanaKhan trending coz she graduated!? Bitch I topped University and not even my family noticed. — heer.txt (@m_hiral) June 29, 2019

#SuhanaKhan graduated is a massive achievement,she could've easily bought any degree but yet she studied.

Massive respect? — Paras Chaudhary (@Paras8399) June 29, 2019

It seems dt Suhana Khan is only person who graduated, she struggled so hard ?#SuhanaKhan — ??Archana Bhalla (@ArchanaBhalla1) June 29, 2019

After Taimur Ali Khan, it's turn of #SuhanaKhan to trend even if she spits.



So much struggle in life na? — Being_Indian (@ChawlaKaran87) June 29, 2019

I hv nothing against her but she thinks herself a bigger star than her father.. let her acheive something in lyf apart from being Shahrukh’s Daughter & then she can flaunt her style #SuhanaKhan — shruti sharma (@MsShrutiSharma) June 29, 2019

I just wanna ask kya #SuhanaKhan phle bandi hai Khan pariwar ki jo Graduate hue ho ?????..!! Jo twitter p itta bawaaal machaa rkkha hai....??#SuhanaKhan — Nikita gupta (@stubborn_nikki) June 29, 2019

#SuhanaKhan Trending just bcoz she graduated today , wat d ... pic.twitter.com/rAsx6p10SE — Nik_SCORP (@Bismilbulbul) June 29, 2019

Stupid SRK fans started trending it, like seriously itne bh blind fans mt bano ki kuch bh trend krne lago#SuhanaKhan — Angel Princess (@MghUzjo) June 29, 2019

When people find out #SuhanaKhan is trending just because she graduated today pic.twitter.com/MhSC3SoYqY — Kya Uncle... (@AB_arpit) June 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Suhana has also been awarded for "exceptional contribution to drama" by her college. As she has already finished her graduation, speculations are likely to be made regarding her Bollywood debut.

SRK had earlier said that his daughter wants to become an actress, but he had also stated that she can pursue her dream only after completing studies.