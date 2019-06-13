A picture of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been going viral on social media. It is being said to be a still from the star kid's debut in a short film.

The concerned photo shows Suhana sitting inside a car with an intense expression on her face. The black and white image is a screenshot from an editing system. It also has a caption written on it as "The one and only Suhana Khan".

The picture is being shared on social media, with fans getting excited to see her debut on the screen. The short film is reportedly being directed by one of her school friends.

Before this monochrome image, another Boomerang video had gone viral that showed SRK's daughter again giving an intense gaze towards the camera. That was again from an editing system.

Suhana always wanted to be a Bollywood actress, and she appears to be already on the path of becoming one. Earlier, Shah Rukh had revealed that his daughter wants to become an actress, but he had also clarified that she can pursue the career only after completing her education.

On the other side, Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan apparently does not have interest in becoming actor, but he wants to become a film-maker. However, the same rule of completing education applies to him as well.