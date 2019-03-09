Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan apparently is on the process of making her Bollywood debut. A video has come up on social media that shows the star kid dancing with her group of friends.

The video on Instagram shows Suhana having a fun dance session with her friends abroad. SRK's daughter certainly has got some good moves, and appears to be almost ready for her debut.

The video received good response on social media as people have been praising Suhana's dancing skills. Some time ago, videos and pictures of Suhana working in a theatrical play had made way to social media as well.

Even then it was believed that Shah Rukh's daughter has been preparing to strengthen her acting skills. She had even worked as assistant on the sets of Zero. She had also made her first professional photoshoot when she appeared on the cover of Vogue India.

However, this had caused a big controversy as many raised questions on the basis of Suhana appearing on the cover of such a big magazine. She was being criticised as many felt that she did not do anything great yet to be featured on the cover of Vogue India.

Meanwhile, Suhana's fans are eagerly waiting to see the diva make her debut as Shah Rukh himself had confirmed that she wanted to become an actress. However, he had also said that she will have to complete her studies before making a career in Bollywood.

Watch her latest dance video that is going viral on social media.