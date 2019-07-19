If you are a celeb kid, you are bound to be under constant media spotlight. And when you are the son of 'Badshah of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan, the limelight never leaves you. The media has constantly been monitoring Aryan Khan's each and every move. And rumour has it that the star kid, who is currently basking in the success of The Lion King, is dating a blogger from London.

Since Aryan Khan is the son of the man who has re-defined love and romance on the big screen, the buzz and curiosity around his love life seems quite obvious. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Aryan Khan is dating a London based blogger. And what's new? Even Gauri Khan has met Aryan's lady-love and is quite happy with her.

Aryan Khan recently made his foray into Bollywood with the Hindi version of The Lion King, where he has dubbed for the protagonist Simba. Shah Rukh Khan has given the voice for Simba's father Mufasa. Shah Rukh Khan had recently come under the unjustified wrath of Twitterati for promoting 'nepotism' and launching his kid through Disney's most anticipated film.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been vocal about his kids and has said that he wouldn't mind if his kids decide to become a part of the industry and work here. However, SRK has just one condition for his kids before they enter showbiz – to finish their education.

In an old interview with Rediff, Shah Rukh had narrated how Gauri was so sick during Aryan's delivery that the actor thought he would lose his wife. During the same interview, the superstar also revealed why he chose to name his first son Aryan. "We just named him Aryan. I don't know. I just liked the sound of the name. I thought when he tells a girl ki my name is Aryan. Aryan Khan, she'll be really impressed," he said.