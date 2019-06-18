While the news of Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, making his foray into the industry with The Lion King has elated his fans and followers, another section of netizens is not too happy with the development.

One of the most loved and talked about Disney movies, The Lion King, will have the dubbed voices of Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, in Hindi. While Shah Rukh will give the voice for Mufasa, Aryan will be seen playing the voice of Simba. Simba is not just the son of Mufasa but also the lead character of the film.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "Glad to be a part of this journey... a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was 'Incredible' and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing." (sic)

Soon after SRK shared the news, many people lashed out at him for hailing him as the 'king of nepotism'. 'New form of nepotism' to 'nepotism club', Shah Rukh was subjected to massive trolling. However, this is not the first time when Shah Rukh Khan has been the subject of such trolling. Last year too, the badshah of Bollywood was massively trolled when his daughter, Suhana Khan, had graced the cover of Vogue magazine. Twitterati had gone berserk and had accused SRK and Bollywood of surpassing all levels of nepotism.

For those who came in late, the word – nepotism – gained prominence when Kangana Ranaut accused Karan Johar of being the 'flagbearer of nepotism' and running a 'Bollywood mafia'.