Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana already looks Bollywood-ready, and her Instagram photos are a testimony of the same. But the star kid also often gets roasted on social media for some of her pictures.

An old bikini photo of Suhana has resurfaced on Instagram for which she is being talked about. The photo shows Suhana posing in a two-piece while some others in the frame holding her younger brother AbRam.

This photo was posted on social media many months ago, but now it has again been shared on Instagram. Although the photo has been posted from an Instagram account named 'Suhana Khan official" and has over 2 lakh followers, it is not clear if it is actually her own account or a fan-page.

Nonetheless, like the first time this picture was posted, this time as well, several people started trolling SRK's daughter for posting bikini photo. While some criticised her on religious lines, a few others slut-shamed her.

However, such trolling is no longer new to these star kids. They are often subjected to such online abuse, but they now know the trick of ignoring such negative comments.

Meanwhile, Suhana apparently is prepping to make her Bollywood debut. She has been shooting for a short film that is being directed by one of her friends. Some stills from the film have already come out on social media, making her fans curious.