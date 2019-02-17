Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is already a star on social media. Almost everything she does is of interest to her fans, and recently she revealed the name of an actor she would like to date.

Apparently, Suhana during an Instagram interaction with her fans was asked to reveal the name of an actor she wants to date. The star kid replied by sharing a picture of South Korean actor Suho, and wrote "him" over it. Suho's real name is Kim Jun-myeon.

Suhana lately has been doing a number of performances in theatres, and she was some time ago also seen shooting for a short film. SRK's daughter had grabbed maximum limelight when she had appeared on Vogue magazine.

This was her first professional photoshoot, and she had pulled huge attention for that. She had also seen many negative response from people, who had criticised the magazine for featuring her in it without she having any achievement yet.

Earlier, Shah Rukh had revealed that Suhana wants to become an actress, but he had said that she can pursue her dream only after completing her education. On the other side, Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan does not want to become an actor but a film-maker and writer.